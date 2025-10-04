/Russia dismisses report of engine cooperation with Pakistan

New Delhi: Russia has dismissed reports of Moscow proceeding with the supply of RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets. A Russian source, speaking to WION said, “No confirmation on such a development. It looks illogical for serious and professional observers, who trace big deals ahead between Russia and India. Don’t have such a level of cooperation with Pakistan, which would make India feel uncomfortable.” The source added, “Someone trying to compromise exceptionally promising and forward-looking cooperation, especially on the eve of high and highest level contacts.”

India, Russia annual summit is due to take place in the month of December, for which Russian President Vladimir Putin will be travelling to India. Last week, speaking at Valdai Forum, the Russian President said that he is “looking forward to my trip in early December and I highly await my meeting with my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, PM Modi.” The summit alternates between the two countries, and last year PM Modi had travelled to Russia for the summit.

As part of the ongoing engagement, Indian NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar have been to Russia this year and both of them called on Russian President, which is significant. Besides a number of telephonic conversations between them, PM Modi and Russian President Putin met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could travel to Delhi ahead of the annual summit, as part of the preparations for the December meeting between the top leaders.

Defence, energy, and trade form the key pillars of Indo-Russian ties. Russia remains India’s largest defence supplier and has been a key partner in terms of technology transfer and co-development. S400s, which India bought from Russia, played a key role during India’s Operation Sindoor, a counter terror operation in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a key example of India-Russia joint venture, and it proved its reliability during Operation Sindoor and is being exported to countries like Philippines.

India-Russia trade stands over $60 billion, driven by import of Russian energy by Indian companies. Russian President Putin last week said that his country would like to increase imports of Indian pharma and agriculture products. Both are also keen on the conclusion of a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia.