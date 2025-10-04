The Israel Defense Forces were ordered to halt their offensive to capture Gaza City on Saturday after US President Donald Trump said his Gaza truce plan was accepted by Hamas and called on Israel to stop bombing the strip. The military, however, warned Palestinians not to try to return to the besieged city, as it was still engaged in defensive operations and saying it remained a “dangerous war zone”. The order by the Israel’s political leadership came as it prepared to send its ceasefire-hostage negotiators for talks. Reports in the Israeli media said that talks could start as soon as Sunday, most likely in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff was said to be heading to the region.

“IDF troops are still encircling Gaza City, and returning there is very dangerous,” said its spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee, adding that the area north of the Wadi Gaza stream is a “dangerous combat zone.” “For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas where IDF troops are operating anywhere in the Strip—even in its south,” he added.

Israeli troops strictly carrying out defensive operations

The order to halt offensive to the IDF was issued after overnight talks between Israeli and US officials. It called for military activities to be reduced to a minimum, with troops strictly carrying out defensive operations, including strikes against threats to forces. It means that Israeli troops operating in Gaza City would not be advancing further. The IDF also dispatched additional Israeli Air Force drones to monitor the area to ensure troops do not come under attack during the offensive pause.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that "in light of Hamas's response, Israel is preparing to immediately implement the first phase of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all hostages."

Israel planning to send negotiating team to finalize the deal

Israel’s move followed President Donald Trump's demand that Israel immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas responded to the US president’s 20-point plan by saying it was ready in principle to release all hostages held in Gaza. Israel is also reportedly planning to send a negotiating team to finalize the deal, which includes a truce in Gaza, the return of hostages, the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, and international oversight on Gaza's reconstruction and governance after the end of the conflict.

Hamas said earlier it had agreed in principle to release all Israeli hostages under the proposed exchange and is ready to negotiate an implementation. The Hamas civil defence agency reported “dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip,” destroying 20 homes and killing at least four people in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood and two children in the area of Khan Younis in the Strip’s south.

