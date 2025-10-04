/Indian Army to get AK-630, will be deployed at Pakistan border. Here’s all about the weapon

The Indian Army is going to obtain the AK-630 defence guns under the Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a national security initiative. The Army has issued a tender to get the weapon under the mission, which was announced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025. “Indian Army Air Defence has floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the procurement of six AK-630 Air Defence Gun Systems with AWEIL,” defence officials told ANI.

“The system sought is a 30mm multi-barrel mobile air defence gun system with a high rate of fire," they added.

Officials have said that AK-630 will be used to "thwart the threat from URAM (Unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket, artillery and mortar) and for the protection of key population centres and centres of faith in close proximity to the international border and Line of Control (with Pakistan).”

The officials also added that the tender to buy the defence weapon came after the Operation Sindoor, where the Pakistani Army carried out direct attacks on civilians and religious buildings in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The weapon, AK-630, will secure the Air Littoral. The weapon systems will be deployed in populated areas, including towns, villages, schools, hospitals, and religious institutions, making their security vital for both strategic and humanitarian reasons.



The key features of AK-630