/Cyclone Shakti: IMD puts Maharashtra on heavy rain alert, says impact on Gujarat to be minimal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday about Cyclone Shakti that has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was moving towards the Maharashtra coast. The cyclone may lead to strong winds, heavy rain and flood threats in several districts over the next few days. As per the IMD release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The wind speed is at 45-55 kmph over the North Maharashtra coast and may increase depending on the cyclone’s intensity. IMD also said that the sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until Sunday.

Maharashtra govt issues instructions to districts

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Maharashtra government also issued instructions for response to the IMD’s warning on ‘Cyclone Shakti’, the first post-monsoon cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea. It directed district administrations to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel and maintain safety during heavy rains.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rains in interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. There is also a likelihood of flooding in North Konkan’s low-lying areas due to intense cloud formation. The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea until Tuesday.

Why is the cyclone named ‘Shakti’?

The name ‘Shakhti’ was suggested by Sri Lanka, as per the convention followed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones. The name “Shakti” symbolizes power and resilience. Names are selected from lists contributed by 13 member countries, including India, Bangladesh, Oman, and Myanmar. The purpose of naming cyclones is to facilitate better communication and public awareness during weather forecasting and disaster management.

WATCH: Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik headed for divorce with third wife Sana Javed: Reports

What is the location, likely routs of the cyclonic storm?

On Saturday morning, the cyclonic storm was moving further into the Arabian Sea and was centred around 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, the IMD said. It added that ‘Shakthi’ would then recurve and move east-northeastwards from Monday morning, and will weaken gradually.

Heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra

With the advance of the cyclonic storm, sea conditions will turn rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast and will continue to remain so till Sunday.

An IMD officials in Ahmedabad said “Cyclone Shakthi will recurve on October 6 morning moving towards East-Northeast direction. However, there is no need to panic as the impact over Gujarat will be minimal.”

On October 8, there will be heavy rainfall in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, he added.