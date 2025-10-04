/Indian dentistry student from Hyderabad shot dead at gas station in Dallas

A 27-year-old Indian student has reportedly been shot dead in Dallas, US. Chandrashekar Pole, who was from Hyderabad, was working at a gas station when he was killed by an unidentified gunman on Friday night. Pole had moved to the US in 2023 for higher studies after finishing his bachelor’s in dental surgery in Hyderabad. He completed his master’s degree in the US six months ago and had been looking for a full-time placement while working part-time at the gas station. The student’s family has sought the government’s help in bringing back their son’s body from the US.

BRS MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T Harish Rao visited the student’s home in Hyderabad and met his family on Saturday. The MLA also urged the government to take immediate steps to bring back Pole’s body to his hometown.

“The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness,” Rao said in an online post, extending condolences to the family. “We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar’s mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible.”

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also condoled the death and offered his condolences to the family. He said the state government will provide all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown. He said in a post on X in Telugu, “The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief. I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members. The government will stand by Chandrasekhar’s family. We will provide all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown.”

According to reports, Pole was working at a gas station on Friday night when he was shot by an unidentified gunman.

Last month, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Dallas, Texas, by a co-worker after a dispute over a washing machine.

The suspect, identified as Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a co-worker with a criminal record, was arrested and charged with capital murder. The incident took place early in September at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.