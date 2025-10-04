/‘Less food, room infested with bedbugs’: Greta Thunberg claims ‘harsh treatment’ by Israel after beig detained from flotilla

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish Environmental campaigner, has informed her government that she was being harshly treated by the Israeli authorities after she was held by the IDF from a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza. As per a latest report, Israeli forces are also reported by another detainee to have taken photographs where Thunberg was allegedly forced to hold flags. The identity of the flags is unknown.

A Swedish official, who visited the activist in prison, said that she claimed she was detained in a cell infested with bedbugs, with too little food and water. The information was given by the Swedish foreign ministry via email to people closer to Greta, the Guardian reported.

The email read, "The embassy has been able to meet with Greta. She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

