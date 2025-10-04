/'This is terror the world must not ignore': Zelensky claims Russia strikes Ukraine train station, injures 30

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Saturday (October 4) that Russia launched an aerial strike on a Ukrainian railway station and injured at least 30 people. Zelensky shared the video of the burning trains on X and wrote, "A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike."



"The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore. Every day Russia takes people’s lives. And only strength can make them stop. We’ve heard resolute statements from Europe and America – and it’s high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal. Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed," he added.

The site where the strike took place was nearly 30 miles aways from the Russia-Ukraine border. This came after a separate wave of overnight strikes by Russia's army on Saturday that cut off power to some 50,000 households in the northern Chernigiv region.

Meanwhile, Russia was reported to be struggling with an unusual blackout problem after Ukraine up its drone attacks on Moscow.