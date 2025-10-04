/'Don't delay...': World leaders welcome Hamas' decision to release hostages, urges Israel to implement Trump's Gaza plan immediately

World leaders on Saturday (Oct 4) welcomed Hamas’ statement announcing the release of all October 7 hostages as per US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. They called it a ‘significant’ step forward and the ‘best chance' to bring peace in the war-torn region. Trump hailed Hamas' willingness for lasting peace and even issued a warning to Israel. Qatar, that helped in mediation with Hamas, welcomed its readiness to release all hostages. It supported Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire to stop bloodshed in Gaza. Qatar also confirmed it is working with Egypt and the US to advance mediation efforts and end the war.

France stated that a ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza are within reach and urged swift action on Hamas' commitment. French President Emmanuel Macron thanked President Trump for his role in the process. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Hamas’ acceptance of the US peace plan, calling it a major step toward peace. He praised President Trump’s efforts and urged all parties to implement the agreement swiftly to end fighting, free hostages, and allow humanitarian aid. The UK pledged support for ongoing negotiations and lasting peace. Notably, France and UK are among the list of nations that formally recognised the state of Palestine in September, underscoring their commitment for two-state solution - much to the displeasure of US and Israel.

Additionally, UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed Hamas' statement on releasing hostages and engaging with President Trump’s proposal. He urged all sides to seize the chance to end the Gaza conflict, called for a permanent ceasefire and full humanitarian access, and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their mediation.

Netanyahu's response

On Saturday (Oct 4), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office indicated that Israel was preparing to move forward with the first stage of the peace plan to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, following Hamas' stated willingness to engage in peace plan. The statement added that Israel would continue cooperating closely with President Trump and his team to end the conflict, in line with both Israeli principles and Trump's vision for peace. However, a report by Axios news outlet claimed that he had been "surprised" by Trump's response to Hamas' statement, adding that Israel views Hamas' statement as failing to meet key aspects of Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Trump's Gaza plan

Trump's peace proposal, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas's disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas' acceptance

Hamas released a statement saying that it is ready to release all hostages. The group added that after holding in-depth consultations within its “leadership institutions” and broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, it has approved releasing all occupation prisoners—both living and remains—according to the exchange formula contained in “President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange”.

