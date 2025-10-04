'Stop bombing Gaza immediately': Trump warns Israel after Hamas agrees to release all hostages; thanks US allies for mediation

United States President Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 3) welcomed the acceptance statement by Hamas on his Gaza peace plan and urged Israel to stop bombing of Gaza immediately. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Hamas' statement is a proof that they are ready for ‘lasting peace.’ Stating that it would be ‘too dangerous’ to bomb Gaza right now, the US President urged Israel to stop immediately so that all hostages are out safely. He also added that America is ready to take the negotiations further, adding that this is necessary for the peace of the entire region.

Soon after, in a video statement, Trump thanked Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt for helping in negotiations with Hamas for the Gaza peace plan. Calling the day ‘unprecedented’, Trump said that he is looking forward to having the hostages come home to their parents. “This is a big day, we'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down and concrete…We're very close to achieving peace in the Middle East,” he added.

Meanwhile, though the 20-point peace plan was announced in presence of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, The Axios news outlet reported that he had been "surprised" by Trump's response to Hamas' statement. The report added that Netanyahu views Hamas's statement as failing to meet key aspects of Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Hamas' response

Hours after the US president announced the Sunday deadline for his Gaza peace plan, the Palestinian group Hamas released a statement saying that it is ready to release all hostages. The group added that after holding in-depth consultations within its “leadership institutions” and broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, it has approved releasing all occupation prisoners—both living and remains—according to the exchange formula contained in “President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange”. The group also said that it agrees to hand over the administration of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats, “based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support”.

