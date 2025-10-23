/Stranger Things season 5: Final episode to premiere simultaneously in theatres and Netflix?

Folks! Gear up, as the Stranger Things season 5 finale is just a month away. With excitement already hyped up, be it for the timings, episode names, and more, fans are eagerly waiting for the cast on the streaming platform. Now, a report has surfaced that the finale episode of the show will also get a theatrical release apart from premiering on the streaming giant. Let's delve into it to know more details.

More details about the finale episode of Stranger Things season 5

According to a report by Variety, the two-hour series finale of Stranger Things will get a theatrical release. Reportedly, the episode titled 'The Rightside Up' will premiere on streaming giant Netflix and in more than 350 movie theatres on December 31, 2025, beginning at 5:00 pm PT/8:00pm ET and playing through January 1, 2026. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by Netflix.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the news went viral, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "It doesn't work for me if it doesn't happen in Argentina." Another user wrote, "I genuinely don't understand how some people are mad about this." "And nowhere else", wrote the third user.

What is the runtime of Stranger Things season 5?

As per the video shared on the Instagram handle, Duffer unveiled that the Stranger Things season 5 premiere episode titled 'The Crawl' will run for 1 hour and 8 minutes. While the second episode, titled ‘The Vanishing of_____,’ will be for 54 minutes, followed by 'The Turnbow Trap' for 1 hour and 6 minutes. The fourth episode, 'Sorcerer', will serve as a mid-season spectacle with a runtime of 1 hour and 23 minutes. He then captioned his post, “ACTUAL runtimes,” after weeks of viral reports claimed each episode would stretch over 90 minutes.

Stranger Things season 5: Cast, episodes, and more

The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

The final season of the show will be split into three parts. The first part will consist of four episodes and will stream on Netflix on 26 November. The next three episodes will drop on Christmas Day, and the series finale will arrive on New Year’s Eve.

Also Read: Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announce their second pregnancy