/Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announce their second pregnancy

The stork is going to visit actor Ram Charan’s home again. The actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are all set to welcome their second child together. They have a two-year-old daughter, Klin Kara, together.

Upasana took to Instagram to announce the happy news along with a video of celebration with the family.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela announces pregnancy

In a joint post shared by the couple on Thursday, Upasana and Ram announced their second pregnancy. The couple shared a video, which shows a gathering of family and friends, blessing Upasana and giving her gifts. Ram can be seen beaming at his wife.

The video was captioned as, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.” The short video ends with “New beginnings”.

Ram’s superstar father Chiranjeevi, his mother are seen interacting with guests. The video also briefly shows actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan, along with their twins, posing with Upasana and Ram.

Media reports have confirmed that the couple are indeed expecting their second child. However, the due date is not known.

Upasana and Ram Charan join a slew of celebrities who have announced their pregnancy this year. From Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, to Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha to Ram Charan's cousin Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripath- all are now in the new phase of their relationship. Some are now parents to little ones while others are expecting babies this year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram will be seen next in the film Peddi.