/Did you know THIS DDLJ actress is cousin of Sonakshi Sinha?

One of the cult classics of Bollywood, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is still loved by many and is watched over and over again. But did you know that one of the actresses, who portrayed the role of Chutki, has recently revealed that she is the cousin of actress Sonakshi Sinha? Let's delve into knowing more details.

Which DDLJ actress is the cousin of Sonakshi Sinha?

As per an interview with Hindi Rush, Chutki's role was played by Pooja Ruparel, who stated, "My first break did happen because of that, but not in a direct way. My aunt Poonam Sinha (Sonakshi's mother) still loves me a lot and pampers me a lot. Once I had danced at a Diwali funfair, and my mother had recorded it on a VHS tape. One day, while there was interior designing work going on at my aunt's place, Rakesh Roshan's wife, Pinky Roshan, came to visit her and happened to see the tape."

She further said that "She (Rakesh Roshan's wife) was interested in knowing about me, as they were looking for an actress for their film. She asked my aunt if she could meet me and get my phone number, which she did. So basically, I didn't go out looking for work; it came to me."

"It's like what Imtiaz Ali says in one of his films: what you are seeking is seeking you. Eventually, Yash Raj Films took my number from Rakesh ji, and it wasn't like many people were auditioning for my part, or there was tension about whether I'd get it or not. It was very simple; they called me, and soon I was on set. So, if things are meant to happen, they do. But if they aren't, no matter how many auditions you give, it won't fall into place," Pooja Ruparel added.

"This dress actually belonged to Poonam Sinha. I think my mother had carried a few options, and what they had initially planned for me didn't work out. Then my mother asked if I could wear this, and they instantly said yes; it worked. So I wore it for the scenes. Thank you, my aunt," said the actress.

All about Pooja Ruparel

Pooja Ruparel was born in Mumbai. She is Bhavna Ruparel's sister and Sonakshi Sinha's cousin. She completed her education in Mumbai and holds a master's degree in industrial psychology, as per reports.