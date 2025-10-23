/MAMAMOO member Hwasa reveals reason behind dramatic weight loss: 'I decided to take on...'

K-pop idol Hwasa, a member of girl group MAMAMOO, rose to prominence when she made her solo debut with the song Twit, which topped the charts. She recently released a breakup song Good Goodbye, which has left everyone amazed with her talent. However, many had noticed her drastic weight change as well. In regard to this, she recently opened up about it and the main reason behind it.

What did Hwasa say about the weight loss?

According to a YouTube channel, Gwang Series, titled After the threatening flirting, the singer appeared as a guest and discussed her physical transformation. She reportedly said, "It’s only been about a month since I started seriously dieting. But on stage, I usually dance with a lot of power, so it’s hard to perform properly when I’m too thin. I feel like I can’t get my strength out the same way."

She further said, "I always try to increase my muscles as much as I can,” she said. “And I think a bit of fat actually helps make the dance look more powerful and elastic. This comeback is for a ballad — a breakup song — so I wanted to create a body type I’ve never had before, something more delicate and soft. I’ve never had that kind of figure, so I decided to take on the challenge and followed a really strict diet."

All about Hwasa

In February 2019, she made her solo debut with the song "Twit", which topped the Circle Digital Chart and won Song of the Year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

In 2020, Hwasa debuted as part of the Refund Sisters with the single "Don't Touch Me", which reached number one in South Korea. In 2021, she released her EP, María, which charted at number five in her home country, while its lead single, "María", peaked at number two on the Gaon Charts, earning her a Golden Disc and Mnet Asian Music Award.

