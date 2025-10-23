Prabhas will return as Deva in the much-awaited sequel to his action blockbuster hit Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, the film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and promises to take the story to even greater heights. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the intense narrative unfolds further and what new dimensions Prabhas brings to his fierce and commanding role in this next chapter of the action saga.