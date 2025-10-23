/Illaiyaraaja moves Madras High Court over unauthorized usage of his songs in the film Dude

Renowned music composer Illaiyaraaja has approached the Madras High Court regarding the unauthorised use of his songs in the film Dude. According to reports, Illaiyaraaja told the Madras High Court that he is being ‘cheated’ by music companies who continue to use and distort his songs without authorisation.

Justice N Senthilkumar heard the case on Wednesday (October 22), where the composer filed a plea against Sony Music. The court has already directed the music company to provide day-to-day accounts of revenue generated through the streaming of Ilaiyaraaja's songs during a previous hearing. A portion from the song Karutha Machan from the film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu (1991) was used in Dude.

More details about the case

According to a Live Law report, the composer’s lawyer ‘objected and submitted’ that the music company had not filed any written statement so far. It had also failed to produce the requested revenue details. Legal team representing the music label stated that the company is submitting the accounts in a ‘sealed cover to maintain confidentiality’.

Illaiyaraaja’s lawyer objected and stated that even the Supreme Court had criticised the practice of submitting documents in a sealed cover. Considering these points, the judge decided not to accept the sealed cover at this stage and decided to wait for the Supreme Court's decision in the matter.

The composer’s lawyer also argued that Ilaiyaraaja couldn't file an application against big labels for every movie. “I may be a famous music composer. But I'm being cheated by these music companies. They are continuing to use my songs without any authorisation. They're distorting it, adding beats to it,” Prabakaran stated in his argument.