/Veteran Tamil music composer MC Sabesan dies at 68, condolences and tributes pour in

Renowned Tamil music composer MC Sabesh, who is best known as Sabesh from the Sabesh-Murali duo, has reportedly died at the age of 68 in Chennai. Fans and colleagues from the film industry took to social media to mourn his passing. Let's delve into knowing the main reason behind his death as well.

What was the exact cause of MC Sabesh's death?

According to several reports, the music composer passed away in Chennai today, i.e., on October 23, after a prolonged illness. Soon after the news of his passing away, many took to X and paid tribute to him. Actor Kayal Devaraj took to writing, “October 23, music composer Sabeesh passed away. The renowned music composer and singer 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva's younger brother, music composer, and president of the Film Composers Association, M.C. Sabeesan (Sabeesh), due to sudden health deterioration in Chennai today at 12:15 PM.”

Another user wrote, "Rest in peace". "The news of the passing of Mr. M.C. Sabesan (Sabesh), who is the younger brother of the music composer 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, a music composer himself, and the president of the Film Music Directors' Association, is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and the film industry members who are grieving his loss...", wrote the third user, Dr.Thamizhachi Thangapandian

All about the Sabesh-Murali duo

Sabesh-Murali was an Indian music director duo who jointly composed for many Tamil films in Chennai, India. Sabesh and Murali are siblings who began their careers working under their brother, the music director Deva, as assistant composers.

They composed famous albums such as Pokkisham and Milaga. The duo is also, rarely, playback singers. They composed for the Tamil films Imsai Arasan 23 am, Pulikesi, and Goripalayam. Sabesh and Murali are the younger brothers of popular music composer Deva. Sabesh's son Karthik Sabesh is a comedian, while Murali's son Bobo Shashi is a composer.

Their nephews are actor Jai and composer Srikanth Deva. Srikanth's wife, Febi Mani, is a playback singer. Sabesh died in October 2025.