Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet heading towards breakup? Former's latest post suggests so

Kardashian clan's Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet have always been the talk of the town for their PDAs, be it at the Oscars or red carpet appearances. But seems like things are not going well between the duo. This comes after the cosmetics mogul shared some unexpected music choices on her social media profile, which hinted at the trouble brewing between the couple.

What did Kylie Jenner hint at which are leading to speculations of trouble in paradise with Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner took to her official Instagram handle to share that she was listening to breakup songs. The first one was late Jeff Buckley's song Lover, You Should've Come Over, from his iconic 1994 album Grace.

The other song was the classic Grace cut with a screenshot of the British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre's 1972 iconic track Crying, Laughing, Loving Lying, from the album of the same name.

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet relationship timeline

The couple first sparked romance rumours in April 2023, with TMZ capturing Jenner's Range Rover in Chalamet's driveway. Confirming their relationship with a passionate kiss at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in September, the duo made their first official public appearance together.

They were last seen together during their luxurious yacht vacation in St. Tropez, South of France, where they appeared relaxed and affectionate.