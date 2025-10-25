/After a $521 Million worldwide run, The Fantastic Four: First Steps OTT release date announced - when & where to watch

Marvel fans, the wait is nearly over! The Fantastic Four: First Steps, one of the most anticipated superhero films of 2025, is finally making its way to streaming. After a roaring theatrical run, the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 5. In India, viewers can catch it on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium, available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with English subtitles.

A box office hit

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps hit theatres on July 25, earning $117 million domestically and an impressive $521 million worldwide. The film became Marvel’s biggest opening of the year and the second-highest superhero debut of the summer, trailing only behind DC’s Superman.

A fresh take on Marvel’s first family

Unlike previous versions, Shakman’s First Steps skips the typical origin story, instead introducing the superhero family at the peak of their powers. Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired world, the film embraces nostalgia, humour, and heart, making it one of the MCU’s most vibrant and family-oriented entries.

The stellar cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Joining them are Julia Garner as The Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man, adding cosmic depth and complexity to the story.

Why fans are excited for the OTT release

Fans who missed the theatrical run can finally experience the film’s dazzling visuals and heartfelt storytelling from home. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was earlier made available for digital purchase and rental on major VOD platforms in September, followed by a Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release in October. Now, with its arrival on streaming, Marvel is officially closing its cinematic slate for 2025 on a high note.

What’s next for the Fantastic Four?