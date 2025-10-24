/Is Keith Urban dating guitar player Maggie Baugh? Country singer reacts

The separation of rockstar Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman has sent shockwaves across the globe, with fans struggling to believe the news. The couple has parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Soon after the news of their divorce was confirmed, several rumours began circulating, claiming that Urban had been romantically involved with guitarist Maggie Baugh. While the dating rumours have intensified over the months, Urban and Baugh’s friend, Alexandra Kay, has now dismissed the speculation.

Is Keith Urban dating guitar player Maggie Baugh?

In a new interview with Taste of Country, Kay addressed the rumours, calling the media scrutiny “insane.”

“Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say ... They're like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I'm like, 'She's a good friend of mine and I know that's absolutely not true,' " Kay told the outlet.

Clarifying that Maggie is in a relationship with someone else, Kay added,"I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy, and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [with Urban].''

She added, "I feel sad for everybody involved that people are doing that and picking apart their personal life. I pray for peace for them and for everybody to have their privacy."

Urban and Baugh’s representatives have not yet responded to the reports.

When Keith Urban altered lyrics of his song inspired by Nicole Kidman

Following the couple’s separation, a video resurfaced in which Urban appeared to alter the lyrics of his song The Fighter, a track originally inspired by Nicole.

During a live performance, Urban changed the lyrics from, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be your fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."