/From Justin Bieber to Kim Kardashian: 5 Rolls-Royce customisations by celebrities

For celebrities, use Rolls‑Royce as a blank canvas for bold special customisation, from Kylie Jenner’s “Stormi’s Mom” pink Cullinan to Jay‑Z and Beyoncé’s $28m Boat Tail hosting suite. Each custom car reflects a unique identity and fuels fascination worldwide.
Owning a Rolls-Royce for celebrities is only the beginning. They use bespoke features, colours, and engravings to showcase their personalities. Their special requirement, extravagant car customisations, often get attention on social media, turning into viral sensations.
Kylie Jenner transformed her Rolls-Royce Cullinan into a bubblegum pink haven. The black car exterior has a fully pink leather interior and complete with a custom headliner that sparkles above. A plaque reads “Stormi’s Mom”.
Justin Bieber has also fully customized his Rolls-Royce with West Coast Customs to create a Rolls-Royce Wraith inspired by the 103EX concept car. The wheels are hidden by sleek bodywork, making the car appear to “float”. This futuristic look made headlines worldwide this leaving fans stunned by the audacity and style.
The couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé are believed to be behind the first-ever Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which is priced at around $28 million. For their exclusivity. The car’s blue finish and built-in “hosting suite” including a champagne chest for Armand de Brignac, brought superyacht luxury to the road, as reported by Forbes.
Kim Kardashian’s Rolls-Royce Ghost has been designed with a special matte grey finish to match her home’s interior style. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot was made crystal clear for her.
Makeup entrepreneur Jeffree Star is also known for his fleet of pink luxury cars, including several Rolls-Royces. His Cullinan features a candy-pink wrap, while another boasts a baby pink leather interior and paint mixed with glitter and pearls for maximum effect, turning heads both online and on the street.
Car lovers are drawn to custom cars because each one reflects its owner’s personal brand. With almost limitless design options, Rolls-Royce continues to be the ultimate blank canvas for celebrity stars wanting to stand out, sparking excitement and conversation every time.