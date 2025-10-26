/Kim Kardashian responds to criticism over 12-year-old North West’s fake tattoos and piercings

Kim Kardashian is shutting down criticism after her 12-year-old daughter, North West, sparked debate online for her edgy new look featuring fake tattoos and piercings.

North West’s edgy new look

The Kardashians star, 45, addressed the backlash after photos and videos of North surfaced on the joint TikTok account she shares with her daughter, @kimandnorth. In the clips, North is seen rocking waist-length blue braids, temporary face tattoos, a faux nose ring, coloured contact lenses, and grillz, matching her friends, who sported similarly bold ensembles in different colours.

The look, though playful and creative, triggered mixed reactions across social media. Many users questioned whether the styling was “age-appropriate,” while others accused Kim of encouraging adult-like aesthetics in her preteen daughter.

Kim Kardashian's response

When Daily Mail Australia posted a TikTok with the caption, “North West, 12, worries fans with new look,” Kim was quick to address the criticism. Commenting directly from the shared account, she wrote, “This is such a non-issue.” Her response instantly went viral, with several fans rallying behind the SKIMS founder.

Fans reactions

One TikTok user commented, “She’s literally just playing dress-up with her friends. People need to chill.” Another added, “Everyone experimented at 12. The only difference is, she’s doing it in front of millions.”

Others praised Kim for letting her daughter express herself freely. “If I had money at 12, I’d be dressing up too. Jealousy isn’t cute,” one fan wrote.

Not the first time North has made headlines

This isn’t the first time North West’s fashion choices have drawn public attention. Earlier this year, she was photographed in Rome wearing a corset top, miniskirt, and a dermal piercing, sparking another wave of debate.

At the time, social media users criticized Kim for allowing her daughter to sport body jewellery, with one user writing, “She’s 12! What is Kim thinking?”

Kim on parenting a preteen in the public eye

In a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim opened up about how she handles her daughter’s growing sense of style and the criticism that comes with it.

"She teaches me a lot," Kim said. "North has a really unique sense of fashion and knows exactly what she likes. I never want to take that creativity away from her."

She continued, "If she wants blue hair, it’s fine. It makes her happy. I think it’s important for kids to feel like they can express themselves."

Kim also admitted that parenting in the public eye can be overwhelming. "You make mistakes and learn along the way," she shared. "I just ask for a little grace, I’m doing the best I can raising four kids, often by myself."

Fans come to North’s defense

While the criticism was loud, support for North quickly followed. Many online users defended her right to experiment with her appearance, noting that her looks are harmless and temporary.

"She’s 12, not 5, let her have fun," one fan commented. Another added, “If this is what we’re calling rebellion, we’ve officially run out of real problems.” Several pointed out that fake tattoos, clip-on piercings, and creative makeup have long been part of preteen experimentation; only now, the internet magnifies every detail.

Despite constant scrutiny, Kim Kardashian continues to support her daughter’s self-expression. She has emphasized that North’s creativity is one of her strongest traits. "It’s so fun to watch her discover who she is," Kim said. "She’s confident, fearless, and knows her worth, I’m proud of that."