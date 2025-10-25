/KPop Demon Hunters Girl Group HUNTR/X Live concert: Check how to book tickets

Girl group HUNTR/X is performing live in concert for the first time, and all the die-hard fans of K-Pop: Demon Hunters can enjoy the energetic beats of the popular Netflix Korean drama in the live concert.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who are the original voices behind the characters Arden Cho, Mira, and Zoey, respectively, in K-Pop: Demon Hunters, will be performing live.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters Girl Group HUNTR/X Live concert

Making the holiday season brighter and more energetic, the concert will take place at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2025 in Los Angeles on Dec 5.

For the first time ever in a live concert, the vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who sing for the roles of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), respectively, will perform.

In an announcement post on IG, they wrote,''#KIISJingleBall is gonna be ✨golden✨ @ejae_k, @audreynuna, & @rei.ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from @kpopdemonhuntersnetflix will make their first-ever live concert appearance on Friday, December 5th at the @intuitdome! 😍🎁 Tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours at kiisfm.com/jingleball.''

The concert announcement comes after HUNTR/X made a surprise real-life performance debut on The Tonight Show on Oct 7.

HUNTR/X is a new addition to the concert lineup that includes Alex Warren, Audrey Hobert, Jackson Wang, Conan Gray, Feid, Jessie Murph, and The Kid LAROI, among others.

Tickets to the event are available on Ticketmaster and kiisfm.com/jingleball.

More about K-Pop: Demon Hunters

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, K-Pop: Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most-streamed movie of all time, surpassing over 230 million views.

The story revolves around K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), huge pop stars who are also living a secret life as demon hunters and are in a fight against Saja Boys, a rival boy band.