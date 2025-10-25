/Did Stranger Things star David Harbour cheat? Lily Allen hints at infidelity in her new album

Pop star Lily Allen has set the internet abuzz after seemingly accusing her ex-husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, of infidelity in several revealing tracks on her new album, West End Girl. The record, which dropped on Friday, has fans dissecting its raw lyrics that appear to chronicle the collapse of their four-year marriage, and hint at cheating within what Allen describes as an “open” relationship gone wrong.

Lily Allen’s lyrics

In her 14-track comeback album, the 40-year-old singer spares no detail, portraying a turbulent relationship with themes of deceit, heartbreak, and emotional chaos. On the track Sleepwalking, Allen sings, “Been no romance since we wed / ‘Why aren’t we f***ing, baby?’ Yeah, that’s what you said / But you let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed.”

In another song, Madeline, Allen recalls messaging another woman to confront her about an affair, “How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion?” The track also alludes to the couple’s “arrangement” - an open marriage with strict boundaries that, according to the lyrics, were broken, “Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers.”

Fans believe these confessions paint a picture of Harbour leading a “double life,” while Allen brands her former partner a “sex addict” in the explosive track P**sy Palace.

An album about the end of a marriage

Allen, who tied the knot with Harbour in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2020, confirmed that the album was written and recorded in December 2024, shortly before their separation became public. “There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say it’s all gospel,” she told British Vogue.

However, many listeners have interpreted West End Girl as a thinly veiled chronicle of the couple’s relationship, from their move to New York to their emotional unraveling while living on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Fans react to David Harbour's cheating allegations

Social media erupted after the album’s release, with fans expressing shock and sympathy for the British singer. Many have praised Allen for her honesty, calling West End Girl her most “personal and devastating” work to date.

The lyrics also sparked renewed speculation about Harbour’s alleged affair with a costume designer, rumours that first surfaced in early 2025. Although neither Allen nor Harbour has directly commented on the claims, the timing of the album and its explicit references have fueled public intrigue.

Personal and professional fronts

Allen and Harbour were together for four years before their split earlier this year. The Not Fair hitmaker shares two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.