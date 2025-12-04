/Anoushka Shankar calls out airline over handling of musical instrument sitar: 'Devastated and...'

Renowned musician Anoushka Shankar has called out the airline on social media and slammed them over the handling of her musical instrument, the sitar. Read to know more details.
Renowned musician Anoushka Shankar, who is a sitar player, is grabbing headlines for different reasons. The artist has recently slammed the airline Air India following significant damage to her sitar after a recent flight. She took to social media and shared her experience about the practices of handling fragile items.
Anoushka Shankar took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Devastated and truly disturbed by @airindia's treatment of my sitar. How on earth does damage like this happen without willful disregard? It feels especially sad given that I've flown Air India after a long time, and it seems an Indian instrument can't be safe with them, after all the thousands of flights taken on other airlines without even a peg going out of tune."
Netizens also came out in support of her in the comment section. One user wrote, "This is absolutely AWFUL!! I am so terribly sorry this happened!!! Holding you – and your precious, precious sitar – close in my heart. Unbelievable negligence by Air India … unconscionable." Another user wrote, "Oh no, Anoushka! My heart goes out to you." “Holy what nowww!???? My heart was racing… this has to go public… literally the unteenth time I’m seeing stories like this from them,” wrote the third user.
Anoushka Shankar is a sitar player and musician of Indian descent, as well as an occasional writer and actress. She is the daughter of Tamil mother Sukanya Rajan and Bengali father and sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, who was 61 when she was born. Through her father, she is also the half-sister of American singer Norah Jones (born Geetali Norah Shankar) and Shubhendra "Shubho" Shankar, who died in 1992.
She performs across multiple genres and styles—classical and i, acoustic and electronic. In addition to releasing seven solo studio albums beginning with Anoushka (1998).
She has received fourteen Grammy Award nominations and was the first musician of Indian origin to perform live and to serve as a presenter at the ceremony.