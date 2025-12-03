/Ranveer Singh in legal trouble for insulting Daiva tradition; complaint filed for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Ranveer Singh has landed in legal trouble after a Bengaluru-based advocate filed a complaint against him, accusing the actor of insulting the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition showcased by Rishab Shetty in the film Kantara. As per reports, police confirmed on Wednesday that they have received a written complaint; however, no FIR has been registered till now.

What was the complaint?

It was lodged by advocate Prashanth Metal at the High Grounds Police Station. Reportedly, he alleged that Ranveer Singh "mocked and disrespected" the sacred Daiva practice on the stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28. At the event, Singh referred to the Daiva as a "female ghost" while praising Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara. The clip of him imitating the climactic possession sequence from the film went viral, and fans are not happy with this act.

As per reports, Metal, in his written complaint, has said that Ranveer Singh's remarks have hurt the religious sentiments of "millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka," including his own. He has urged the police to take criminal action and invoked Sections 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words to wound religious feelings), and 196 (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the Bollywood star.

Not the first complaint

This is not the first legal complaint against the actor on the same controversy. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), on December 1, had also filed a complaint with Panaji Police, accusing Ranveer of insulting Chamundi Daiva. A memorandum was submitted urging that an FIR be registered under the new BNS for "hurting Hindu religious sentiments."

When did the controversy start?

The controversy began after video footage from IFFI surfaced online, in which Ranveer Singh animatedly addresses Rishab Shetty in the audience. He started by praising Kantara Chapter 1, "Especially when the female ghost enters your body - that shot was amazing." The actor then attempts to mimic the scene. Reportedly, a source later claimed that Rishab Shetty had politely asked Ranveer Singh to stop during the interaction.

Following the criticism online, Singh issued a public apology on December 2 through his Instagram Story. "My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film… I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise," he said.

However, despite the apology, the Bengaluru advocate has requested legal action, alleging the initial statement is insufficient in addressing the "deliberate disrespect" towards the Daiva tradition.

Ranveer Singh has not commented on the latest complaint yet, and Rishab Shetty has refrained from publicly responding to the controversy.