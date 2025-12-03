/Mother Mary trailer out: Anne Hathaway stars in David Lowery's musical drama

Directed and written by David Lowery, 'Mother Mary' follows Hathaway as a pop star who, after abandoning her tour due to an existential crisis, seeks out an old friend and fashion designer, Sam (Coel), who helped craft her public persona.



Anne Hathaway shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. The film will be released in 2026.

'Mother Mary' features original songs written by music heavyweights Jack Antonoff, Charli xcx, and FKA Twigs, who also appeared in the film.

The additional cast members include Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, and Sian Clifford.





'Mother Mary' marks the third collaboration between Lowery and A24 after 2017's 'A Ghost Story' and 2021's 'The Green Knight'. He also directed the 2016 Disney film 'Pete's Dragon' and the upcoming 'Peter Pan & Wendy'.



Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in the highly anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada'.



The makers recently released the teaser of the film.





A follow-up to the original 2006 film, the sequel could be seen reuniting much of the same cast for another trip into the chaotic world of the fictional Runway magazine.



'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel is set to arrive nearly a decade after the first film came out. The 51-second teaser opens with Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly walking through the hallways in her pointed red pumps.





Soon after she enters the elevator in a classy black and white getup, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs steps in, flaunting her own style and a cunning smile.



Written by Aline Brosh McKenna and directed by David Frankel, the film features new faces like Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, and Caleb Hearon, among others.'



'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.