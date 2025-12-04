/Priyanka Chopra steals a sweet kiss from Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' TCL Handprint ceremony

In the career milestone, the Jonas Brothers were honoured at Handprints and Footprints ceremony at the iconic TCL Theatre in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra is a proud wifey! The actress celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas on Dec. 1, and just days after their wedding anniversary, the couple celebrated another special moment as they took part in the Jonas Brothers' handprint and footprint ceremony at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Theatre.
To support her husband on the big day, Chopra was physically present, clapping and cheering for him.
On Wednesday (Dec. 3), the Jonas Brothers were honoured at Hollywood's TCL Theatre, where they left their handprints and footprints in cement. The group, comprising Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, joined the list of celebrated figures after leaving their handprints and footprints in the cement. The event coincided with the band's 20th anniversary.
Hours after the Jonas Brothers were honoured, Priyanka, who was present at the event, shared photos from the ceremony and went on to call Nick one of the hardest-working people she knows.
''So proud of you @nickjonas 🥹👏🏽You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking.Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here’s to celebrating many more milestones!,'' The Quantico actress wrote.
Congratulations Jonas brother, she wrote,''Congratulations @jonasbrothers
So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you. ❤️.''
For the ceremony, Priyanka looked extremely proud as she was seen beaming with happiness while looking at the singer. Looking resplendent in a white dress, she wore a fitted silhouette featuring a clean and structured neckline. She paired her look with minimal jewellery and glowing makeup.
At the ceremony, Nick and Priyanka had a PDA moment when the two were spotted kissing each other as they posed for the shutterbugs. At the ceremony, Jonas in his wife in his speech, saying "thank you for bringing me so much light, joy and perspective into my life."