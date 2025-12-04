/Jonas Brothers mark 20 years as band! Trio celebrate career milestone at TCL Theatre

American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers, comprising brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. Having released several albums and received a nomination for a Grammy as well, the trio has established itself as one of the renowned groups. Now, the Jonas Brothers were honoured at a ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Theatre.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the band as they celebrated their 20th anniversary in the music industry. Nick, Kevin, and Joe reportedly reflected on their career in front of the people they really love. Reportedly, Joe said, "We were just saying on the way over here, when we first visited Los Angeles, this is the first place we went to, and we were walking around to see the stars, to see these handprints, and thinking like, 'One day, maybe, maybe one day,' but never this, I guess, early in our career."

“Today marks an unbelievable milestone in our journey, a journey that is now 20 years strong.”

All about Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers were formed in 2005 and wrote their first record, which was released on Hollywood Records, a Disney-owned record label, after which they gained popularity from their appearances on Disney Channel. They starred in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

They also starred in their own Disney Channel series Jonas, which was rebranded as Jonas LA for its second season. The band has released seven albums: It's About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins, The Album, and Greetings from Your Hometown.