/Marisa Tomei Birthday: My Cousin Vinny to Upgraded- Watch 6 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Marisa Tomei is a brilliant and glamorous actress. Showcasing her effortless charm and unforgettable on-screen persona, the actress has garnered love and respect from her fans and the audience. Tomei is an Oscar winner who shines in films like My Cousin Vinny, Upgraded and more.
Marisa Tomei is an American actress who gained fame for her comedic role in My Cousin Vinny. Over the years, Tomei has built a successful career, from winning an Oscar for her dramatic performance to consistently portraying her versatility. Check the compilation of movies and TV shows that perfectly highlight her charm and the justification for why she has been awarded the Oscar.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the direction of Jonathan Lynn, Marisa plays Mona Lisa Vito. The movie follows Vinny, an inexperienced lawyer who takes a case to defend his cousin Billy and his friend Stan, who are accused of murdering a convenience store owner. Mona is the fiancée of Vinny, who helps him win his case.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An American romantic comedy film directed by Carlson Young features Marisa Tomei as Claire Dupont, a dominating and powerful boss of Ana Santos, played by Camila Mendes. Ana is an ambitious but broke art intern who lies about being a powerful executive to a wealthy man she meets on a plane.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Marisa Tomei plays Carrie Manning in this mystery movie. The story revolves around Drew (Liev Schreiber), who invests in a fund proposed under the advice of Carrie's husband, Quint Manning (Peter Sarsgaard). However, a dramatic turn comes when Drew gets into significant trouble. He loses his money, and an accident involving his and Manning's children takes place.
Where to watch: Netflix
A star-studded comedy thriller features Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Marisa Tomei, Jeremy Strong, and more. Marisa plays Cynthia Baum in the movie, which is about several investors who predict the 2008 housing market crash and eventually made billions by betting against the American economy.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In this romantic drama, Marisa Tomei plays Kate. The story revolves around Cal, a middle-aged man who is struggling with life after his wife decides to leave him. To cope with his loss, he begins to pick up women at a bar, encouraged by his new friend Jacob, played by Ryan Gosling.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tomei plays Maggie McPherson, ex-wife of Mickey Haller (Matthew McConaughey). The movie revolves around Mickey Haller, a criminal defence attorney, who operates his big and small cases from his chauffeured Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles. As the trial unfolds, Haller realises unsettling plots from a previous case, which forces him to confront ethical dilemmas and hidden truths.