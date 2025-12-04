/Happy birthday, Javed Jaffrey! Boogie Woogie to Takeshi’s Castle: What makes the versatile star a '90s kids' favourite?

Javed Jaffrey turns 63 on December 4. Known to be Bollywood’s evergreen entertainer, he has fans across the country. The actor has created an unforgettable legacy, especially for the '90s kids. Not just acting and comedy, he has shaped an entire generation’s pop culture memories with his hosting, voice-overs, and dance skills.

Javed Jaffrey took over the internet

Just a month ago from his birthday, Jaffrey took over the internet again with the latest track from De De Pyaar De 2, titled "3 Shaukk." The viral Punjabi party number featured Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, and Javed Jaffrey. Besides the energy of the song, what caught fans' attention was the electrifying face-off between Javed Jaffrey and his son Meezaan. Meezaan kicks off the track with a powerful dance routine, but what made netizens go crazy was when his father stepped on the floor. From chemistry with his young son to his technique and swag, Jaffrey left fans stunned with that video.

Impressed by him, a Reddit user wrote, "Anyone else got excited to see Javed dancing here? He danced pretty well for a 62-year-old and matched up to his 30-year-old son. He reminds me of my childhood and the Boogie Woogie show!"

Another said, “Wow - Javed can still MOVE! So much nostalgia watching him dance smoothly, athletically, and promoting dance culture back in the day.”

How Javed Jaffrey shaped 90s kids

For fans who grew up in the 90s, Javed Jaffrey is more than just an actor. He is known for shaping childhoods and post-school routines in a way that today’s generation might never fully understand.

India's favourite Boogie Woogie

This was India's first dance reality show that existed long before the glamorous competitions took over television. In Boogie Woogie, Jaffrey was a judge, host, dancer, mentor, and also one of the creators of the show. It later became the longest-running dance reality series in the country. With his cool commentary, tutorials, and encouraging words to young artists, he became an inspiration for aspiring dancers across regions.

His commentary in Takeshi’s Castle

It was a ritual in the '90s for every kid to watch Takeshi’s Castle on Pogo. This 2000s show had dozens of punchlines Jaffrey masterfully delivered while dubbing it such as “Tu kya dekh raha hai upar, chichhore?” His voiceover in the show became so iconic that it felt incomplete without his commentary. Other Javed Jaffrey's shows include Videocon Flashback, Timex Timepass, Ninja Warriors, and Karaoke World Championships India. From cracking jokes to switching between several characters and accents, he never failed to entertain.

Javed Jaffrey's film career

Jaffrey was born on December 4, 1962, into an acting family. His father was legendary actor Jagdeep, but Jaffrey never relied on lineage alone. He made his Bollywood debut with Meri Jung in 1985. Besides comedy, Jaffrey also won hearts with versatility in numerous impactful roles, including serious characters like an army lawyer in Shaurya. Some of his best films include Salaam Namaste, Dhamaal & Double Dhamaal, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Singh Is Kinng, and 3 Idiots.