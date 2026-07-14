/Bihar man visits bank to withdraw Rs 1100, finds Rs 7596951951 in his account - What happened next

An elderly man from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district got a surprise of his lifetime when he went to the bank to purchase a meagre pension amount of Rs 1,100. He discovered that his account has more than Rs 700 crore. He quickly informed a authorities and a probe has been launched, with bank officials claiming that there might have been a technical glitch. The man has been identified as Kameshwar Mishra. The man also said that same amount was transferred to his son's account also, adding that their total bank balance was Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16.

What exactly happened?

This week, Singh went to the bank along with his son to withdraw a monthly social security pension of Rs 1,100. Both his son and he were startled to find out that the combined balance in their accounts was more than Rs 1,500 crore. They reported the anomaly to the authorities. Soon after that, the amount disappeared shortly afterwards, with the account balances returning to normal. Kameshwar Mishra told ANI, “I went with my son, who is deaf and mute, to withdraw this monthly amount. After withdrawing the money, I asked for my bank balance. The person checking the CBS system was stunned. For a moment, they were speechless and couldn't quite process it. Then they responded.” The sum was Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16. "I was naturally shocked by such a huge sum... the combined total was over Rs 15 billion rupees,” he added.

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