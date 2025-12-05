/Akhanda 2: Balakrishna starrer postponed few hours before release? Here's what we know

Seems like Balakrishna fans have to wait longer to see their star on big screens! Akhanda 2, which was supposed to release on December 5, apart from the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, has been indefinitely postponed, just a few hours before its release. But what led to this drastic step? Let's delve into it to know more.

Akhanda 2 delay announced by makers

The film's production house, 14 Reels Plus, took to X and shared a statement with the fans, citing unavoidable circumstances. Their X post read, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances."

"This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon." The makers are yet to announced new release date.

Why has Akhanda 2 been postponed?

According to reports, Eros International Media Limited announced that the Madras High Court passed an order injuncting the release of Akhanda 2. It may be recalled that on Thursday evening, the production house cancelled the premiere shows of the film that were scheduled in India.

It had said, "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today." The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati

Sreenu is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.