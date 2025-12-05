/Happy Birthday Walt Disney: The Jungle Book, Pinocchio, Cinderella- Top 10 classic animated films by Walt Disney to watch on JioHotstar

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Wish is a 2023 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is a story of Young Asha, who makes a wish which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With the help of the star, Asha is tasked to save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that every possible thing can happen when the will of one human connects powerfully.