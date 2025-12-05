/Happy Birthday Walt Disney: The Jungle Book, Pinocchio, Cinderella- Top 10 classic animated films by Walt Disney to watch on JioHotstar

On the occasion of Walt Disney's birthday, let's take a look at the perspective of his viewing the cartoon in a unique way. Here are a few of the cartoons, including Snow White, The Jungle Book, and many more, that give a nostalgic feeling till today.
Walter Elias Disney, a legendary American animator, film producer, voice actor, and entrepreneur, set the standard with his pioneering mindset in the American animation industry. He introduced multiple iconic cartoon characters to the world, such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Pinocchio, and many more. Here, let's dig into his classic animated movies, which have made every individual's childhood perfect and are a gift to the universe.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A 1994 American animated musical drama film, The Lion King, was produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The animated movie centers on a cub, Simba, who is forced to leave the Pride Lands after his father, Mufasa, is murdered by his greedy uncle, Scar. But, years later, he decides to take revenge on his uncle and reclaim his father's throne.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A 1991 American animated musical romantic fantasy film, Beauty and the Beast, was produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released by Walt Disney. The movie showcases the life of a young woman named Belle, whose father is imprisoned by a beast. She then agrees to live with him to safeguard her father. Soon, after she discovers that the beast is actually an enchanted prince, she decides to help him.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Jungle Book is a 1967 American animated musical adventure film produced by Walt Disney Productions. It follows an abandoned child named Mowgli, who is raised by a pack of wolves in the jungle. However, a drastic turn occurs when a man-eating tiger threatens his life, and the animal family tries to ensure he lives in the human village, as it endangers his life living with them.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A 1950 American animated musical fantasy film, Cinderella, produced by Walt Disney Productions, revolves around the story of a girl named Ella, who is mistreated by her cruel stepmother, Lady Tremaine, and her two stepsisters after her father's death. She then went to a royal ball where a fairy godmother helped her by giving her beautiful clothes, shoes, and a pumpkin carriage, which charmed a prince.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Pinocchio is a 1940 American animated musical fantasy film loosely based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” produced by Walt Disney. The movie shows Geppetto, a woodworker, who creates a wooden marionette named Pinocchio. The story takes a turn when the wooden puppet is turned into a real boy by the Blue Fairy.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The classic cult, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is a 1937 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney. It centres on a princess named Snow White, who is banished by her stepmother. She struggles when an evil queen wants to kill her, and she runs into a forest. She is rescued by seven dwarfs, who together form a beautiful bond.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Zootopia is a 2016 animated comedy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The story follows Judy Hopps, a rookie officer in the Zootopia Police Department. When she uncovers a sinister plot, Judy teams up with a con artist to solve the case and prove her abilities to Chief Bogo.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Wish is a 2023 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is a story of Young Asha, who makes a wish which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With the help of the star, Asha is tasked to save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that every possible thing can happen when the will of one human connects powerfully.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Moana 2 is a 2024 American animated musical adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The movie is of a strong-willed and bold girl named Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chief. She receives an unexpected call from her great ancestors, and then she embarks on a journey with her crew to the far seas of Oceania and faces dangerous waves.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Walt Disney Productions' Sleeping Beauty is a 1959 American animated musical fantasy film about a witch who curses a newborn princess to die on her 16th birthday. However, a good soul fairy retains the curse from her life and allows the princess to survive by going into a deep sleep, which can give her a new life with true love's kiss.