IMDb's 10 most popular Indian celebrities 2025: Ahaan Pandey, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 21:14 IST

IMDb released the list of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025. From Ahaan Panday to Rishab Shetty, many renowned stars have made their spot on the list.

Most popular Indian celebrities 2025
1 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Most popular Indian celebrities 2025

IMDb has released the list of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025. From the Saiyaara fame, Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, to the iconic Aamir Khan, many have secured their spot in the list by portraying charismatic on-screen personas, extravagant performances and the timeless authenticity. Take a look at all the Indian celebrities, who have captured the audience's attention with their performances.

Ahaan Panday
2 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday has been named the No. 1 actor according to IMDb's list of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025. Making his debut in Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara as a romantic lead opposite Aneet Padda, he bagged immense love from the audience and critics alike.

Aneet Padda
3 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda got her breakthrough with Mohit Suri's movie, Saiyaara. In IMDb's list, Padda earned a second position. The actress impressed the audience with her compelling performance.

Aamir Khan
4 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, the iconic actor, has made it to IMDb's list of the most popular Indian celebrities, taking third position for his performance in the superhit release in 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Ishaan Khatter
5 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter achieved a fourth spot on IMDb's list of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025. His outstanding performance in the recently released Hombound, along with Vishal Jethwa and Jhanvi Kapoor, has earned a spot in the list.

Lakshya
6 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Lakshya

Featured in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya secured a position in the list as well. His charm and performance in the film contributed to a meteoric rise in his career. The actor also became an internet sensation due to his diverse portrayals of various characters.

Rashmika Mandanna
7 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna

Called the national crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna, got a sixth spot in the list. This year has been very special for the actress as she has been part of super-hit movies from Chhaava to Thamma. Both movies performed well at the box office.

Kalyani Priyadarshan
8 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Ranked at seven, Kalyani Priyadarshan has grabbed attention for her performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The role has become a breakthrough, rising milestone in her career and has helped establish her as one of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025. Dominic Arun’s directorial is highly praised, and the movie went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Tripti Dimri
9 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Tripti Dimri

Triptii Dimri's outstanding performance in the film Dhadak 2, co-starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi, earned her a spot on IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list.

Rukmini Vasanth
10 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth gave a prolific performance of Princess Kanakavathi in the highest acclaimed film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, alongside Rishab Shetty, the male lead. Her performance was widely praised by critics and fans, which earned her a position in IMDb's list of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025.

Rishab Shetty
11 / 11
(Photograph: Instagram)

Rishab Shetty

The National Award winner, Rishab Shetty, made it to the list of the most popular Indian celebrities of 2025 by IMDb. His performance in his own created movie, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, was considered divine and versatile by the audience. The movie resonated deeply, garnering immense love and respect for the actor.

