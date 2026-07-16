/US missiles strike near Iran children's cancer hospital; mass evacuations underway

Patients, including children undergoing cancer treatment, were evacuated from a hospital in southwestern Iran after US missiles struck nearby on Thursday (Jul 16), according to Iranian state media.

Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the strikes hit the vicinity of Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, prompting staff to move patients out of the facility as a precaution. The hospital is known for treating cancer patients, including children receiving chemotherapy.

Fars news agency also reported that several missiles landed near the hospital, triggering panic among patients and their families. Medical staff were seen relocating children as explosions echoed across the area. Neither agency reported casualties nor confirmed whether the hospital itself had been damaged.

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US launches fresh wave of strikes

The reported incident came as the United States carried out a second round of military strikes against Iran within 24 hours, further escalating the conflict between Washington and Tehran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces launched fresh operations targeting Iranian military assets allegedly used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"At 3 p.m. ET, US forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran," CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that the action was carried out under President Donald Trump's orders to hold Iran accountable.

The latest offensive follows Wednesday's strikes, which the US said were aimed at weakening Iran's ability to disrupt one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

Oil tanker disabled during operation

CENTCOM also said US forces intercepted an empty oil tanker attempting to breach the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports.

According to the military, a US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into the smokestack of the Curacao flagged tanker M/T Belma, disabling the vessel without sinking it. "The ship is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM said.

Explosions reported across southern Iran