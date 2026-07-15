/New Delhi to track every Indian seafarer in Hormuz after deadly Iran tanker attack kills sailor, injures 10 others

The Centre on Tuesday (Jul 14) announced a series of emergency measures to protect Indian sailors operating in the conflict-hit waters of West Asia after missile attacks on two merchant vessels left one Indian seafarer dead and several others injured. Chairing a high-level review in New Delhi, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government would adopt a "Seafarer First" approach, promising that every Indian working aboard ships in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman would be individually tracked and supported.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Ministries of External Affairs, Petroleum, Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping and Indian missions in Iran and Oman, focused on the rapidly evolving security situation following attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa.

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Government to track every Indian sailor in the conflict zone

Sonowal directed the Directorate General of Shipping to create a real-time dashboard monitoring every Indian seafarer in the region, regardless of the vessel's flag.

The platform will track a vessel's location, ownership, cargo, crew strength, voyage details, threat level and the availability of medical and emergency facilities.

"There can be no compromise whatsoever on the safety and security of Indian seafarers," the minister said, while expressing grief over the death of an Indian crew member in the latest attacks.

According to the ministry, the two vessels carried a total of 30 Indian sailors among their 46 crew members. One Indian lost his life, while another was injured aboard Al Bahiyah. On Mombasa, nine Indians sustained injuries, including two who remain in critical condition.

Dedicated officers for affected families

As part of the response, the government will appoint a dedicated liaison officer for every affected Indian seafarer.

These officers will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, repatriation, travel documents, compensation, unpaid wages and financial assistance through the Seafarers Welfare Fund.

Officials have also been asked to work closely with Indian embassies in Iran, Oman and the UAE to obtain verified information on navigational safety, hospital facilities, evacuation plans and ongoing investigations.

Also read | Iran diplomat summoned by India over killing of Indian seafarer off Oman coast

Fresh safety checks before every voyage

Sonowal said no vessel should sail through the affected waters without a fresh security assessment and the professional approval of the ship's master in consultation with maritime authorities.

Shipowners, vessel managers and recruitment agencies employing Indian sailors have also been instructed to confirm that crew members are not being compelled to undertake voyages without adequate information, protection or support.