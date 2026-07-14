/Indian sailor killed, 6 other injured as Iran strikes UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz: 'Grave violation' of international law

The United Arab Emirates has accused Iran of launching cruise missile strikes on two of its national oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes, it said, killed an Indian crew member and injured eight others. In a statement issued on Tuesday (Jul 14), the UAE Ministry of Defence said the tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while sailing through the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

What we know about the Indian sailor killed in Iran attack

According to the ministry, one Indian sailor aboard the Mombasa was killed in the attack. The country is yet to release the name and details of the Indian crew member killed in the latest Iranian attack.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Eight crew members were also injured, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians. Four of the injured suffered serious wounds. "The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," it added in a post.

UAE condemns attack, warns of consequences

The UAE described the attack as a "grave violation" of international law and condemned what it called a direct threat to regional security and global maritime trade. It added that the country reserves the right to respond and has raised its military readiness to protect its national interests.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a strong condemnation, extending condolences to the family of the deceased Indian crew member and the Government and people of India. "The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of India, and wished all the injured a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Calling the targeting of commercial shipping an act of piracy, the ministry warned against using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of "economic coercion" or "blackmail". It urged Iran to immediately halt attacks, cease hostilities, and fully reopen the strategic waterway to ensure regional stability and safeguard the global economy.

Fresh US-Iran confrontation deepens regional crisis

The incident comes amid renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran. The latest flare-up began after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) closed the Strait of Hormuz, prompting large-scale American retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets. The United States has also announced that it will resume a naval blockade targeting maritime traffic linked to Iran.