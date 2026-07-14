/Multiple blasts shake Iran's south, 'violating’ vessels were targeted in Hormuz, probe underway

Several explosions were reported across southern Iran on Monday (July 13), with authorities investigating the incidents as the nature and cause of the blasts remained unclear, according to Iranian state and semi-official media.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that several explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Larak and Konarak. Separately, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said multiple blasts were heard east of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province.

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"An IRNA reporter in Hormozgan province reported hearing four explosions east of Bandar Abbas. According to him, the nature of these explosions has not yet been determined by official authorities," the news agency said.

Tasnim also reported that Iranian air defences had been activated in Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, although no official explanation was immediately provided.

In southeastern Iran, loud explosions were reported in Chabahar, Konarak and Dashtiari. Tasnim said authorities were investigating six explosions heard in Chabahar and Konarak, adding that the blast locations had not yet been identified and that no further explosions were being heard.

The semi-official agency also reported, citing local sources, that several "violating" vessels had been targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. The report did not specify the identity of the vessels or provide details on the alleged operation. There was no immediate official confirmation of the claim.

Tasnim further reported that several areas in Chabahar had been targeted by the US military in recent nights. The report did not provide evidence to support the claim, and there was no immediate comment from US authorities.