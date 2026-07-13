/Trump says US is 'taking over' Strait of Hormuz, seeks compensation for 'guarding it'

Amid rising tensions with Iran US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States is "taking over" the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and accused Tehran of backing out of an agreement reached with Washington. He further said the US would act as the "guardian" of the key global oil shipping route.

Speaking about the importance of Hormuz, nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass through the strait.

Speaking to "Fox & Friends", Trump said, "We're taking over the strait. They've got nothing," and added that US should have addressed the threat from Iran "47 years ago."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He also said that US should be compensated for securing one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.

"We're going to keep the strait, and we'll probably run it. We'll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we'll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that," Trump further said.

Trump while making the statement said, an 11-hour-long negotiation was held with Iranian leaders, during which "everything was agreed to", before Iran later began asking for changes.

Though, he didn't specifically mention which agreement he was referring to.

Speaking further he reiterated that the Iran's navy, air force and missile capabilities had been virtually destroyed and that several Iranian leaders had been killed, without giving evidences to the claims.

UK proscribes IRGC as terror organisation

Meanwhile, United Kingdom on Monday designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. The move, under the National Security (State Threats) Act, which came into force last week, will make it a criminal offence to support the IRGC in Britain and comes after years of political debate over whether the powerful Iranian military force should be banned.