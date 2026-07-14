/‘20% is of course too much’: Abbas Araghchi mocks Trump over Hormuz remarks, says Iran will remain ‘GUARDIAN FOREOVER’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday mocked US President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 20 per cent charge on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the fee was excessive and insisting Iran would be "fair" if compensation for securing the vital waterway was required.

In a social media post, Araghchi said Trump was "absolutely right" that those providing safe passage for commercial vessels through the strategic shipping lane should be compensated. However, he argued that Iran, not the United States, had long served as the waterway's protector.

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"Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair," Araghchi wrote.

The remarks came in response to Trump's announcement that the United States would seek to collect a 20 per cent reimbursement on all cargo transported through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the measure as payment for ensuring security in what he called a "very volatile section of the World".

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open "with or without Iran" and announced that Washington was reinstating the Iranian blockade.

The exchange marked the latest escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides stepping up rhetoric and actions at levels not seen since an April ceasefire. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.