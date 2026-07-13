/'Commitment in exchange for commitment'-Iran refuses to honour Pakistan-brokered MoU

Iran said it will not fulfil its obligation under the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding, as long as the United States keep on violating its commitment. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran's position remains based on the “commitment in exchange for commitment”.

“We have said from the beginning that it is a matter of 'commitment in exchange for commitment.' If the other party (US) adheres to its commitments, we will also fulfil our commitments,” said Baghei to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The statement comes hours after both the US and Iran have exchanged strikes for the fourth consecutive day. The direct military exchanges have brought the US-Iran ceasefire to the brink of total collapse.

“No one can accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of violating agreements. In all cases, our obligations and those of the other party are clear and can be documented,” said Baghei. He accused the US of violating various sections of the memorandum under various pretexts. He exclaimed that the MoU has entered a crisis phase, though he asserted that diplomacy remained an "available tool".

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“As long as the other party continues to violate its commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will, in turn, refrain from fulfilling the obligations it has undertaken,” said Baghei. He claimed that Iran has not attacked its neighbouring countries, but “targeted only bases, facilities, and sites used by the United States to launch attacks on Iran, including logistical and support facilities.” He said that Iran remains in active contact with Pakistan and held meetings with Qatari and Omani officials in recent days.

In a statement on the social media platform X, US CENTCOM said that it continues to target Iran's military infrastructure to degrade its “ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” It claimed multiple attacks across Iranian cities, including military air defence systems, radar sites, small boats, and missile and drone capabilities.