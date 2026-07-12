Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has officially resigned from her office on Sunday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for a massive reshuffle in the cabinet to align the government with a new political strategy. In a social media post on the platform X, Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed her resignation. She expressed her gratitude to Zelensky for entrusting her to lead the country during “the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s modern history”.

“I am grateful to the President for his trust and for his high assessment of our team’s work. I am proud to have had the honour of leading the Government during one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s modern history,” wrote Yulia Svyrydenko. She also said that she is ready to serve the Ukrainian state and carry out all the necessary tasks.

“Together, we visited every part of our remarkable country, with particular attention to frontline regions. We made extremely difficult decisions under intense pressure, endured the hardest winter, and never allowed the enemy to stop the heartbeat of our state – its economy,” wrote Yulia Svrydenko. Yulia had played a pivotal role in the US-Ukraine critical minerals deal. She has previously served as the first deputy prime minister and economy minister, during which she grew closer to the US President Donald Trump. According to a report from Polish media Telewizja Polska, she is preferred for the sought-after role of Ukraine's next ambassador to the United States.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there will be changes in the leadership of law enforcement agencies to ensure the implementation of new political strategy. He specificed the agreements on licenses to manufacture Patriot systems as key to their agenda, as well as security of Ukraine and other countries in the eastern front to Russia, like Polan. No official successor has been named yet. Zelensky had held meetings with potential picks, including Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi. In a post on social media platform X, Zelensky thanked Svyrydenko for her services, and said that they are preparing for for winter and for every threat that may arise.