/North Wales wildfire spreads as UK faces exceptional wildfire risk amid heatwave

UK is facing a major wildfire in the North Wales, amid record breaking heat waves. Firefighters are battling the fire to protect communities near the Sychnant Pass on Conwy Mountain, evacuations have been advised. The news comes as arge part of southern England and pockets of the south Midlands are currently facing an "exceptional" level 5 risk for wildfires.

“Firefighters remain on scene working in challenging conditions to contain the fire and protect surrounding communities, property, infrastructure and the environment...”said Jami Jennings from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to Sky News. “We would ask members of the public to avoid the affected area to allow emergency services to work safely and efficiently. Please follow any road closures, evacuation advice or safety instructions issued by the emergency services.” The residents have been advised to follow the directions of the emergency service officials.

There were wildfires reported in Durham & South East equivalent to the size of 14 football pitches, which have been brough under control. Other fires have been reported at the at West Sussex, near Eastbourne, and on Tintwistle Moor.

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The forecast in the coming days shows very high likelihood of wildfire across most of England by Thursday, July 16. UK is set to enter the second week of temperatures above the heatwave threshold. Amber health alerts for West Midlands and South West, and yellow alerts for the East Midlands, the North West, the South East, the East of England and London have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from 09:00 BST on July 12 to 21:00 BST on July 15. The UKHSA have warned of water related incident such as cold water shock and drowning. This, combined with low humidity and wind, creates prime conditions for rapid wildfire spread.

Dave Swallow, from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) warned about the human factors to be kept in check to prevent wildfires,"Whether it is a disposable barbecue left behind, a discarded cigarette, or even a glass bottle left in the sunshine, we all have a role to play in preventing them." There are some expectation of rain, but high temperature will likely persist. With lower pressure sitting in the Bay of Biscay, the far south-west of England, the heat is likely to ease by the weekend.