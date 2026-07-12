US President Donald Trump told NBC News "Meet the Press" that he had spoken to the late Lindsey Graham just hours before his death. He claimed that the US Senator was fine “other than being tired". He also stated that he has a preferred replacement in mind for the South Carolina seat, but declined to publicly reveal the name out of respect. Trump characterised Graham as “a member of the family” and claimed that he died peacefully, “a quick end, and maybe that’s not the worst way to go.”

“He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, ‘Well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon,’” Trump told “Meet the Press,” adding that they were going to meet on Sunday.

Trump called him a “great politician”, although he could be a “tough cookie” who could work out any issue with Democrats. “If I had a problem, a real problem, I wouldn’t often ask. But if I had a problem with a Democrat, he could work it out,” Trump said. “He was a great, he was a great politician, actually.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We sort of got a little bit friendly, and just the friendship grew,” Trump continued. “It just grew, and he was an amazing advocate. He was — I don’t know how you find anybody like him.

Also Read: Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko resigns as Zelensky pushes major cabinet reshuffle

GOP seeks Lindsey Graham's replacement

Trump said that it was too soon to comment on his replacement, but he had a great candidate in mind. "I have someone that I think would be great, but I don't want to say it now. Because it's just, you know, it's too soon with Lindsey. I don't want to even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good." Trump said that he thought Lindsey would live forever and win by a lot, "He was going to win by a lot, and was going to have one of his best elections ever. And now he's got-he's got this. Terrible."

Governor Henry McMaster will appoint an interim senator to serve until early January. There will be a Republican Primary scheduled for August 11, with potential candidates like Nancy Mace being discussed.