/'Reinstating naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz': US President Donald Trump

Hours after US President Donald Trump said the US would be "taking over" the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and accusing Tehran of backing out of an agreement reached with Washington, he said 'Washington is reinstating a naval blockade on Iran'. He further said that the US will be reimbursed 20 percent on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also said that US will be compensated for all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz and “the process and formation will begin immediately.”

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“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” added Trump.

Speaking about the importance of Hormuz, nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass through the strait.

Earlier on Monday Trump said the United States is "taking over" the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and accused Tehran of backing out of an agreement reached with Washington. He further said the US would act as the "guardian" of the key global oil shipping route.