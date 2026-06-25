/Can India withstand another West Asia crisis? How Israel-Hezbollah-Iran tensions could hit its energy security | WION Decodes

A fresh flare-up between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is once again raising alarms across the globe, and for India, the concern goes well beyond diplomacy.

An Israeli strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon killed two people on Wednesday (Jun 24), Lebanese state media reported, with Hezbollah calling it another violation of the truce between the two sides. The Israeli military, meanwhile, said it had targeted armed Hezbollah operatives who posed a threat and later struck a vehicle carrying suspects.

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One might say that this comes before the ink on the paper of the 14-point MoU between the United States and Iran could even dry. The incident is the latest reminder that even when the wider war appears to cool on paper, the risk of renewed escalation remains very real. For India, if the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to flare up, it could mean a problem with direct economic and strategic consequences. Why? WION Decodes.

Oil prices are the first worry

India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil needs, much of it from West Asia. That makes any regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and Hezbollah a major concern for the Indian economy.

The last few months are proof that even just the threat of disruption is enough to push global crude prices higher. If that happens, India could face a bigger import bill, which means higher fuel prices, more inflation for consumers, and pressure on the rupee. Transportation, manufacturing, and household budgets all feel the impact when oil becomes expensive.

Notably, after months of skyrocketing prices, oil prices are finally starting to come down. On Thursday, keeping its downward trajectory, Brent crude fell more than one per cent, slipping below its closing level on the eve of the Middle East war, as investors grow optimistic about US-Iran peace talks and tankers continue through the Strait of Hormuz.

The contract for August hit a low of $72.44 a barrel, compared with the February 27 close of $72.48. Brent soared as high as $119 in the weeks after the United States and Israel began their strikes on Iran on February 28.

Shipping lanes could come under stress

The next concern for India, if tensions flare up further, is trade routes. A wider conflict could affect the Persian Gulf and nearby waters, especially the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes.

If shipping is disrupted or tanker movement slows, freight and insurance costs can rise quickly. That would make energy imports more expensive and could delay supplies heading to India.

India's diaspora and the Gulf connection

Millions of Indians live and work across Gulf countries, and any regional conflict immediately raises concerns for expatriates. It can affect travel, job security and remittance flows back home. Notably, for India, Gulf remittances remain an important source of foreign exchange.

India could be forced to walk the tightrope longer

India has long tried to maintain good relations with all major players in the region. While Israel is a defence and technology partner, for India, Iran matters for connectivity projects and access to Central Asia. Finally, Gulf Arab states remain key suppliers of energy and capital.

A prolonged conflict makes that balancing act harder.

Strategic projects could slow down

Finally, the instability could also affect major connectivity plans, including the Chabahar Port in Iran and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. If tensions rise further, investor confidence could weaken, and trade plans could be delayed.

For now, India's biggest immediate concern may be energy security. But the wider risk is a bigger war in West Asia, which could ripple into India's economy, its trade routes and its long-term regional strategy.