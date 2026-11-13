/Microsoft outage: Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365 hit by glitches; company issues update

Microsoft reported issues with users' Exchange Online mailboxes and Microsoft Teams on Thursday (November 12), according to the company's posts on social media. The company said in the post that it has found a possible problem and is working to fix it as soon as possible. Downdetector, which monitors outages, also reported issues with Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and other products like Microsoft 365 and Copilot.



"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas," the company wrote, after first reporting "users experiencing issues when accessing or using Microsoft Teams functionality in North America."



Addressing the Microsoft Teams disruption, the company later confirmed that its corrective measures had successfully restored normal service and functionality. On the Exchange Online mailbox issue, it acknowledged that the problem could impact Microsoft 365 connectivity for users across any region.



Microsoft continued issuing updates throughout Thursday on progress toward resolving the mailbox-related issue. "We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact. We've paused all deployments, we're moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and we're restarting affected servers to return them to service," the company added.

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