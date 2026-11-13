/Ex-CEO Jensen Huang accused of having a third affair, with another Nvidia employee

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has now been accused of having an ‘intimate’ relationship with another employee at the company, bringing a third reported affair into light in the scandal that resulted in his resignation, said a Reuters report, citing two sources.

The latest revelation comes after reports of two other extramarital relationships involving the ex-Nvidia boss led to the loss of his job. One was with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, whom US intelligence officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence. The other affair was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who worked under Huang.

The Nvidia employee involved in Huang’s third reported relationship so far was not identified in the report.

In a statement on November 8, Huang admitted to having an affair after reports emerged about his relationship with Alice Huang, but he did not identify the woman by name.

On Thursday, he resigned from Nvidia after 33 years at the company he co-founded and helped turn into a big force in the midst of a global artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia is at centre of US-China rivalry for AI dominance

Nvidia said chief financial officer, Colette Kress, would serve as interim CEO while the board considers both internal and external candidates for a permanent successor. Nvidia board has appointed former Synopsys CEO and long-time Nvidia director Harvey Jones as its new chair.

The leadership change comes at a time when Nvidia chips have become essential to the development of generative AI. The firm is now at the centre of the US-China rivalry for dominance in artificial intelligence.

The Trump administration is now facing questions of its own, particularly over Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has been closely involved in US semiconductor export policy.

Lutnick and Huang had both pushed for greater access to the Chinese market despite resistance from China hawks in both parties. On Thursday, senior White House officials were discussing whether Lutnick should leave his post, said reports.

Alice Huang owned stakes in businesses that benefited Huawei

The relationship with Alice Huang has attracted particular scrutiny because of her previous role at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company that had access to Nvidia's chips. US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence, though Beijing has denied that she is a spy.

It was also reported that Alice Huang may have owned stakes in businesses in China that benefited Nvidia’s biggest Chinese competitor, Huawei, while she was in business with Nvidia and also reportedly having an affair with Jensen Huang.

The case also intersects with US efforts to prevent advanced AI technology from reaching China through third countries.

US authorities have investigated Megaspeed over suspicions that it helped China obtain restricted AI chips.

Jensen Huang to face US Congress

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said Thursday that Huang had agreed to testify before Congress ahead of Thanksgiving. The hearing could put the former CEO under direct questioning about his relationships, his dealings involving China and what he knew about concerns surrounding Alice Huang.