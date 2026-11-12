/Singapore bars former Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang from re-entering country after police find she knowingly downplayed her role

Former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang has been issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore after police assessed that she knowingly provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in the company during investigations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Nov 12). In February 2026, following consultations with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed any offences relating to the potentially inaccurate declarations under investigation at Megaspeed.

MHA said investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing. None of the six individuals has been in Singapore since the investigations began in February 2025. “Singapore is committed to upholding our reputation as a trusted and reliable business hub. We will not allow companies or individuals to misuse Singapore's business environment to engage in fraud or dishonest practices,” MHA said.

The ministry added that Huang's passport was returned on Feb 26, 2026, and she departed Singapore on the same day.

Singapore-based Megaspeed has faced scrutiny following reports that US intelligence officials suspected its former executive Huang of spying for Beijing. Huang is also involved in an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Investigations into Megaspeed and Alice Huang

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs launched an independent investigation in February 2025 into several companies and their key officers over suspected offences involving potentially false declarations in server purchases and other related offences. Megaspeed and its controllers were among those being investigated.

Huang, a Hong Kong resident, was investigated over her suspected involvement in the potential offences in Singapore because of her position as Megaspeed's then-CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers. However, she was not based in Singapore and was not investigated for espionage, MHA said.

During a press conference on Mar 3, 2025, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the investigations were not initiated following a request from any country or sovereign entity. On Jun 24, 2025, the US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed, with Huang present. MHA said this was the first time Singapore became aware of the US' interest in Megaspeed and Huang. On the same day, SPF interviewed Huang as part of its investigation into Megaspeed and impounded her passport to secure her attendance, given that she was not based in Singapore.

Server exports through Singapore

According to MHA, physical servers purchased by companies under investigation were exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. Police were investigating whether the servers were subsequently transported from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to the declarations made by the companies in Singapore. SPF needed to verify the declarations against information and records from other jurisdictions, including the countries where the servers originated and were ultimately destined.

To support its independent investigations, Singapore sought information from the US and other destination jurisdictions, the ministry said. In particular, police requested information concerning Supermicro, a US-based server supplier, which was relevant to the investigation. After Supermicro provided limited cooperation, SPF and AGC raised the matter with US authorities during a meeting on Jul 7, 2025, requesting assistance in obtaining the company's cooperation. Since September 2025, SPF has made repeated requests to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

"Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company," MHA said. The ministry also revealed that Singapore had charged four individuals and four companies in court between February 2025 and July 2026 for offences, including fraud by false representation involving server purchases. Such offences carry prison sentences of up to 20 years each. MHA said Singapore does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries. However, it expects companies operating in Singapore to consider such regulations, including export controls, when conducting international business activities.

"Singapore does not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices," it said. "Our approach is clear. Singapore will conduct its own investigations independently, in accordance with our laws and based on the evidence available. "We will cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate, and take firm enforcement action wherever the evidence warrants it."

Megaspeed says it is committed to compliance

On Thursday, Megaspeed CEO and Chairman James Tan Yong Pong said: "Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government.” In a statement published on the company's website, Tan said Megaspeed had cooperated with inspections conducted by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security.