The bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who had gone missing from the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district, have been recovered, with both bodies bearing bullet injuries, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as SPO Rashpal Kumar (45) and SPO Bobby Chand (57), both residents of Kiyar in Dachhan and posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kiyar.

According to officials, the two SPOs had been assigned rotation duty at the 17 RR TOB Camp in Dharna, Marwah Sector. However, they failed to report to their designated camp, following which efforts were launched to trace them.

Sources in the security establishment further said that weapons are also reportedly missing, adding another serious dimension to the incident. The circumstances under which the two personnel went missing and were subsequently found dead remain unclear.

The recovery of the bullet-ridden bodies has triggered serious concerns, with authorities expected to investigate all possible angles, including the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and the reported missing weapons. Security forces are also investigating the terror angle.